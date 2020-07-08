Is Earth Fare Reopening In Portage?

Earth Fare appears to be rising from its ashes like a phoenix as an investment group swoops in to buy the defunct natural food chain with the intention of reopening shuttered locations.

Earth Fare filed for bankruptcy back in February, citing continued challenges in the retail industry impeded the company’s progress as well as its ability to refinance its debt. The company immediately began the liquidation of its stores across the nation.

The natural grocery chain is now being given a new lease on life through an investment from Hulsing Enterprises and its president and CEO, Dennis Hulsing, an Asheville, N.C., businessman, according to Supermarket News. When you go to the company's website then go to the career section, you will find a job listing for an Assistant Store Manager in Kalamazoo.

Need further proof? Westgate Earth Fare in Asheville was the first store to reopen and began welcoming customers on June 22. According to Hulsing, that location will be the first of eight Earth Fare stores to open under the new leadership team. The plan is to open the remaining locations over the next few months. Hulsing intends to continue to grow the stores throughout the southeast region and keep its headquarters rooted in Asheville.

Earth Fare had about 3,000 employees and 50 stores in 10 states, including Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia at the time of its bankruptcy filing.