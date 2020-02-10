UPDATE: Elderly Battle Creek Man With Dementia Located & Safe

UPDATE 2/11/2020 at 7:55 am:

Early Tuesday, at approximately 1:20 am, Calhoun County Dispatch received a call advising that John Cooper was seen in the 12000 block of M-96 near Augusta. Calhoun County Dispatch advised the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office along with the Battle Creek Police Department of this information.

Kalamazoo County Sheriffs' deputies confirmed that they had located John Cooper. Battle Creek Police Department along with Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office had Cooper evaluated by medical services and he was released to family members.

ORIGINAL REPORT:

Authorities in Battle Creek are desperately seeking an elderly man who went missing Monday afternoon. Due to sub-freezing temperatures and the fact that this missing individual has the onset of dementia, there is an immediate concern for his safety.

Battle Creek Police are requesting assistance in trying to locate 82-year-old John Cooper. He is a black male who last seen wearing khaki pants and was wearing a tan hat, a plaid shirt, and a camo coat. He is approximately 5' 8", 180lbs.

He was last seen in the area of 424 Upton Ave in the City of Battle Creek at approximately 5:00 pm on Monday, February, 10th. As stated earlier, John Cooper has the onset of dementia and is known to get confused easily.

Anyone who may have information on Mr. Cooper's location is asked to call 269-781-0911 immediately with any details.