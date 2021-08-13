Are you interested in taking a vacation with the entire family next year? Or maybe you have a big milestone birthday coming up and you're looking to celebrate!

I found the perfect lakefront house for you and your loved ones and it's in South Haven, Michigan.

Get our free mobile app

Lakefront Living on North Beach

This lake house has three different levels and sleeps twelve people. The first level features two of four bedrooms, a living room with a sleeper sofa, wet bar, laundry and a mud room.

Ready for your hangout spot? The kitchen, dining area, living room and another cozy seating area with a fire place will be on the second level. Are you any good at Foosball? Because they have a Foosball table too.

Beachwalk Properties via Vrbo.com

The third level is where you'll find the best views. It has a wet bar and lounging area indoors and there's also a deck/patio where you can grill and watch the boats go by.

Did I mention that there's also five bathrooms? Everywhere you turn, a bathroom awaits you.

This beautiful rental is so spectacular that it's received five stars from it's guests. Here's what one guest had to say about the property.

Most amazing family trip ever! 3 level house, steps from the beach, fire pit, grill-spectacular sunsets every night-owners thought of every amenity you would want. Immaculate and well taken care of. Spent our days @ the beach, kids loved splash pad, playgrounds, blueberry picking, breweries, ice cream shops, beautiful beach decor, short drive to Saugatuck and other beach towns. Our family loved this trip- made great memories- will definitely return to this property!

Keep scrolling to view your next vacation! For more information on booking, click here.

Lakefront Living in South Haven, Michigan Are you and the family thinking about taking a vacation? Or maybe you're looking for somewhere to do the family reunion! Check out this Vrbo in South Haven, Michigan.

Traverse City's Beautifully Handcrafted Cabin Unwind and unplug with your significant other or by yourself at this secluded Airbnb in Traverse City, Michigan.