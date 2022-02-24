Michigan's Newest Vacation Rental Has An Upcoming Story To Tell.

With Covid-19 and its variants appearing to have no immediate end as we approach the third-year mark of this pandemic, people are ready to get back out and travel. Located in Onaway, MI, Leisure Lodge has everything you could want for that weekend cabin getaway. No matter the weather, this vacation rental has much to offer including a potentially terrifying surprise.

Get our free mobile app

Property Details

Leisure Lodge gives all of its guests access to the entirety of their 10 acres, and is surrounded by an additional 150+ acres of state land to explore.

With 3 bedrooms and 1 full bathroom, this rental sleeps 7 people comfortably. Though with the property space inside and outside being so large, you can easily fit more people with air mattresses, tents, and even room to park RVs to share the experience with everyone.

Price: There is a current discount for this lodge's opening year of 7 nights for $777. Their nightly rate will vary in the future, feel free to contact the property for any questions regarding that rate.

Located: 7940 Badd Rd, Onaway, MI 49765

Dog friendly

Washer and Dryer in unit

Wi-Fi available

Firewood Provided

*Renters should note that there will not be access to the wood stove or basement of the rental, everything else is available*

Property Activities

Located directly on Welch Creek and connected to Klieber Pond, Leisure Lodge is the perfect summer vacation destination. Spend your days relaxing in a hammock, swimming, kayaking or fishing off the dock. Not only does the property have marked off trails for visitors, you’re also in close proximity to state trails all over. While hiking is a must, many of these trails are wide enough for you to bring an ATV. If you want to try and catch a glimpse of the local wildlife, there are deer blinds throughout the property that offer a great vantage point. Set off to the side, there is the perfect place for that evening campfire hangout, with available firewood courtesy of Leisure Lodge, for any night.

For winter activities on the property, the wide-open mostly flat trails are great for cross country skiing or snowmobiling. This would also be a great place for any ice fisher. If you’re just looking to relax with the scenery of a winter wonderland, you can spend your time curled up next to the fireplace with a good book.

Day Trips for Everyone

Not only is there enough space to spend your entire weekend getaway on the property, but Leisure Lodge is far enough North in Michigan's lower peninsula that there are plenty of exciting day trips to take.

Mackinaw Island- While there is a debate on whether this gorgeous island is part of the Upper or Lower Peninsula of Michigan, this tourist destination is a must for any history buff or sweet toothed visitor.

Oswald’s Bear Ranch in Newberry, MI- Take a look at the U. P’s black bear population at this sanctuary where bears are known to be so happy, some will actually climb INTO the sanctuary to begin their best fed lives. After walking the grounds to view the adult bears, there is a small fee to meet, pet, and get a picture with their black bear cubs.

Tahquamenon Falls State Park- If you’re wanting a day hike, visit the two ginormous “root beer” like waterfalls that make up Tahquamenon Falls State Park.

Fun Fact about Leisure Lodge

Before opening as a vacation rental, this beautiful cabin in the woods is the location of director Vince Vente’s upcoming 2023 horror film. Since the film is still in production, there isn’t much information about it just yet. However, you might be catching a glimpse of one of the lodge owners being sacrificed in this true horror story about Michigan. Keep scrolling for some behind the scenes images of the upcoming untitled film.

Leisure Lodge will be opening its doors to visitors beginning May, 2022. To check availability or to sign up now, visit their Facebook or Instagram.

Photo by Leisure Lodge Instagram Page Photo by Leisure Lodge Instagram Page loading...