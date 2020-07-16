There Could Be An Extension For The $600 Federal Unemployment Benefits

The extra federal unemployment benefit comes to an end in Michigan next week, but there's still a chance it could get extended.

Many still out of work in Michigan have counted on the $600 weekly COVID-19 unemployment benefit to get through the COVID-19 pandemic. Those extra benefits are about to run out.

Under the federal CARES Act, Congress authorized a supplemental federal coronavirus Unemployment Insurance (UI) payment. This $600 per week Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) program, which was added on top of the state’s maximum weekly benefit amount of $362 per week, is scheduled to expire at the end of this month. In Michigan, the last week the FPUC may be paid is the week ending July 25, 2020.

Congress had approved the $600 extra benefits after COVID-19 first hit. People get that amount in addition to state unemployment benefits. It’s now up to the Senate whether to pass an extension because the U.S. House already passed legislation last month to extend the $600-per-week boost through January 2021. The Senate Majority Leader has indicated debate on the second stimulus package could begin the third week of July in the Senate. It’s expected the extension would come then if it is indeed extended. If the Senate decides to go along with the federal unemployment benefits extension, the amount may be closer to $400. That is due to concerns that workers are refusing to return to their jobs because they are making more money with the combined state and federal unemployment than at their jobs.