Kalamazoo-area Man Turns $8 Win into $500,000 with Powerball Ticket Purchased in Augusta

It's always good to take a second look, especially when you buy lottery tickets. 58-year-old Bruce Wall of Kalamazoo County thought he had won $8 recently from a Michigan Lottery Powerball ticket he bought at a gas station in Augusta late last year. But it turns out his prize was much bigger.

Wall had matched the five white balls, which were 43-51-53-63-68 in the Powerball Double Play drawing on December 29, 2021, to win a $500,000 prize. He bought his winning ticket at the Shell Gas Station on E. Michigan Ave., just about ten miles west of Battle Creek.

“I saw that I had matched the Powerball of 11 in the regular drawing, so I figured I had an $8 winner since I added the Powerplay option to my ticket. When I scanned the ticket, I got a message that said I needed to file a claim. At first, I was confused, but then it hit me that I had added Double Play to my ticket. When I checked those numbers and saw I had matched five, I started shaking and couldn’t stop!” - Bruce Wall

Wall visited the Michigan Lottery headquarters on Thursday, January 20 to claim his big prize. So what does he plan to do with the winnings? Nothing too crazy. In fact, the plan is pretty smart. He will get out of debt, invest and try to enjoy a more comfortable retirement with it.

The Powerball jackpot was last won on January 5, 2022, but they were both outside of Michigan. The two winning tickets were bought in California and Wisconsin, respectively, and the winners split a $632.6 million jackpot.

The current jackpot stands at $82 million, as of Monday, January 24, 2022.

