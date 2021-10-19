40+ Extinct Lansing Restaurants
As obvious from reader response, people love information on restaurants, past and present. When it comes to new restaurants opening, others closing, some doing special events, etc., I leave that for everyone else to write about. As for me, I enjoy finding out about defunct eateries – ones that closed down for one reason or another, and finding old, rare, and well-known restaurants that aren't around anymore.
This article features over forty such places. Many of these I never heard of before, many I have, others I've dined in, and some I'm surprised they're gone. Maybe some of them aren't!
TO THE BEST OF MY KNOWLEDGE, THESE PLACES HAVE ALL CLOSED DOWN.
If I am incorrect with ANY of them, please let me know and I will make corrections.
The gallery below shows mostly old match books, a few menus, and a couple more oddities from Lansing restaurants past. Some of these include souvenirs from:
Alex's
B&G Grill
Carl's Grill
Dairy Dan
The Eagle
Friendly Spot
Grate Steak
Harbourne's
Jorja's
Knight Cap
Lindy's
Matthew's
Pan Tree
Rocky's (not to be confused with Rocky's Roadhouse)
Sneekers
Varsity Drive-in
Wooden Nickel (not the one in Dansville)
Ziegler's
...and many others.
I recall many nights of playing pinball and video games at Pinball Pete's and then going out for a sleepy bite to eat at some of these locations. But not anymore. Not just because these places are closed, but because many still-open eateries close early, and a few of the all-nighters now close at midnight.
40+ DEFUNCT LANSING RESTAURANTS
