As obvious from reader response, people love information on restaurants, past and present. When it comes to new restaurants opening, others closing, some doing special events, etc., I leave that for everyone else to write about. As for me, I enjoy finding out about defunct eateries – ones that closed down for one reason or another, and finding old, rare, and well-known restaurants that aren't around anymore.

This article features over forty such places. Many of these I never heard of before, many I have, others I've dined in, and some I'm surprised they're gone. Maybe some of them aren't!

TO THE BEST OF MY KNOWLEDGE, THESE PLACES HAVE ALL CLOSED DOWN.

If I am incorrect with ANY of them, please let me know and I will make corrections.

The gallery below shows mostly old match books, a few menus, and a couple more oddities from Lansing restaurants past. Some of these include souvenirs from:

Alex's

B&G Grill

Carl's Grill

Dairy Dan

The Eagle

Friendly Spot

Grate Steak

Harbourne's

Jorja's

Knight Cap

Lindy's

Matthew's

Pan Tree

Rocky's (not to be confused with Rocky's Roadhouse)

Sneekers

Varsity Drive-in

Wooden Nickel (not the one in Dansville)

Ziegler's

...and many others.

I recall many nights of playing pinball and video games at Pinball Pete's and then going out for a sleepy bite to eat at some of these locations. But not anymore. Not just because these places are closed, but because many still-open eateries close early, and a few of the all-nighters now close at midnight.

Take a look at the gallery below and see how many of these you remember...some are old, some not. To the best of my knowledge, these places are all closed. If I am mistaken, and some are still open, please let me know. In the meantime, enjoy the gallery!

40+ DEFUNCT LANSING RESTAURANTS

