Extra Cash For Home Heating

Home Heating Credits recipients in Michigan will be sitting on some extra cash this month. Governor Whitmer has announced that more than 178,600 Michigan households who receive the credit will also be receiving an additional one-time payment this month.

“The Home Heating Credit helps keep families warm by covering heating costs as we head into the fall, leaving more money on the table for other critical needs like rent, groceries, or bills,” said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. “No one should have to choose between keeping the heat on and putting food on the table, but too many families face those kinds of choices today. As the heating season rapidly approaches, these extra dollars will help families meet their basic needs. The rest of our agenda, including the bipartisan budget we will sign, is laser-focused on helping every community thrive by expanding paths to good-paying jobs, lowering the cost of childcare, and repairing bridges and water infrastructure.”

Get our free mobile app

According to a press release from the Governor’s office on Monday, the treasury has already mailed checks to all eligible households. Recipients are expected to apply the payments to their household heating costs. Households with seniors, disabled individuals or children under 5 years old are receiving $200. Other eligible households are receiving $100.

For those not already receiving the Home Heading Credit, there’s still time. According to State Treasurer Rachael Eubanks, “you don’t have to file an individual income tax return to receive the credit. Please don’t wait and submit your application today.” Residents have until September 30th to submit their application.

The Home Heating Credit application form can be obtained at www.michigan.gov/taxes. Additional information can be found on the Home Heating Credit website.