Southwest Michigan’s Five Favorite Hairstylists in 2020

Looking for a new hairstylist in Southwest Michigan? Here are your best picks in 2020.

After over 2,000 nominations and almost 30,000 votes, here are your five favorite hairstylists in Southwest Michigan.

#5. Ashley Waters at Third World Hair Salon in Battle Creek with 1.9% of the vote. She was just 23 votes from 4th place.

#4. Bridget Voyce at Tropical Rays in Coldwater with 1.99% of the vote.

#3. Lauren Marshall at Sway Salon in Kalamazoo with 2.23% of the vote.

#2. Stacy Jensen at Refuge Salon in Mattawan with 2.76% of the vote. Just two votes away from the top spot.

#1. Alexis Nicole at Studio 3.31 Portage with 2.77% of the vote. Congrats for grabbing the top spot for your first time Alexis Nicole!

Congrats to all of the talented hairstylists that were nominated this year. You can see where your hairstylist landed in the full poll results below.