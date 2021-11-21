Who’s Your Favorite Marching Band in Southwest Michigan 2021
Did your favorite high school marching band land in the top 5 this year?
We asked for your nominations, then votes for your favorite high school marching band in Southwest Michigan. Just over 5,000 votes later, we now have the results! For the sake of this poll "Southwest Michigan" will include the following counties only: Van Buren, Kalamazoo, Calhoun, St Joseph, Branch, Allegan, Berrien and Barry.
5 Favorite Southwest Michigan High School Marching Bands in 2021
#5 Marcellus Wildcats
The Wildcats snag 8.36% of the vote as they clawed their way into the top 5.
#4 Lakeview Spartans
The Spartans went from less than 1% of the vote last year to 8.81% of the vote to grab the #4 spot in 2021.
#3 Three Rivers Wildcats
Three Rivers just missed the top 10 in 2020, but they made up for it this year by receiving just over 11% of the vote.
#2 Portage Northern Huskies
The Huskies got a higher percentage of votes this year compared to last. However, they dropped from #1 to a respectable #2 this year with 14.68% of the vote.
#1 Vicksburg Big Red Machine / Bulldogs
The Big Red Machine reclaims their crown after being #1 in 2019 but dropping to #3 in 2020. This year, with 14.96% of the votes, Vicksburg is #1 again according to your votes.
Did your high school's marching band make the Top 10 last year? Click the button below and find out.
Some of The Oddest Michigan Towns & Village Names
Nominations will end on Tuesday, November 9th, 2021. Voting runs from Wednesday, November 10th through Sunday, November 21st at 7:59 P.M. We'll publish the results soon after voting has ended. One vote per person / per day is permitted. Important Note: Votes by bots and other 3rd party IP changers will be detected and removed periodically. Votes outside of West Michigan are also at risk of being removed. Extreme abuse of these rules can lead to disqualification. Keep it real, legit, and local folks.