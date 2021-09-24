Who’s Got the Best Burgers in Southwest Michigan?

After nearly 3,000 votes, here are the results for your favorite burger joint in Southwest Michigan poll.

In the past, we asked you to nominate and then vote for your favorite burger joints in Kalamazoo or Calhoun counties. This time, we're opening the poll up to all of Southwest Michigan.

Here's all the info for this delicious burger poll.

Any burger restaurants in the following Michigan counties are eligible: Van Buren, Kalamazoo, Calhoun, St. Joseph, Branch, Berrien, Allegan, and Barry

Van Buren, Kalamazoo, Calhoun, St. Joseph, Branch, Berrien, Allegan, and Barry Nomination period: Sept. 1st to Sept. 8th, 2021

Voting period: Sept. 9th - Sept. 23rd, 2021

Results published: Friday, Sept 24th, 2021 at 7 A.M. Eastern Time

Addition voting rules: One vote per person / per day is permitted. Votes by bots and other 3rd party IP changers will be detected and removed periodically. Votes outside of West Michigan are also at risk of being removed. Extreme abuse of these rules can lead to disqualification of the burger joint.. Keep it real, legit, and local folks.

Seriously, is there anything better than a big juicy cheeseburger? The correct answer, in my opinion, is no. Congrats to all of the burger joints nominated. You'll find the full poll results below the top 5.

5 Favorite Burger Joints in Southwest Michigan - 2021

#5. Bombas, The Shack - 116 E 2nd St, Lawton

Since this is our first time opening the "best burger" poll up to all of Southwest Michigan, this is Bombas first appearance. They grab 9.31% of the vote to land in the top 5.

Google Street View

#4. Nonla Burger - 2103 S Burdick St, Kalamazoo

Nonla held the top spot in both 2019 and 2020 for the Best Burger in Kalamazoo County. Getting 9.67% of the vote to be #4 in 2021 is still super impressive.

Google Street View

#3. We Are Saints Again Bar & Grill - 517 E Michigan Ave, Battle Creek

We Are Saints landed on this poll for the first time this year and they do so with style. Saints received 10.08% of the vote this year.

Google Street Views

#2. The Fly Inn - 626 10th St, Plainwell

This is the first appearance for The Fly Inn on our best burger poll. They have an impressive showing on their first showing as they grab 14.47% of the vote to nab the 2nd spot.

Google Street view

#1. Studio Grill - 312 W Michigan Ave, Kalamazoo

Studio Grill tied for 4th place in the "Best Burgers in Kalamazoo County" poll in 2020. This year they rise to the top with 14.71% of the vote.

Google Maps

Full poll results for the Best Burger Joint in Southwest Michigan for 2021 are below.

While we anxiously await the results of the Best Burgers in Southwest Michigan. Here are the 25 Best Burger Joints in Michigan according to...somebody.

UP NEXT: 25 Best Burger Joints in Michigan

Get our free mobile app