More Than 2 Million At-Home Covid Tests Recalled By The FDA

The FDA has announced a massive recall of more than 2 Million Ellume at home Covid-19 tests.

Covid testing looks a lot different now than in the first part of the pandemic. Instead of heading to a mass testing site, the goal was to make it possible for people to be able to test at home. Now, you can head to almost any drugstore and pick up an at-home test. I know at least six people that have picked up at-home Covid tests in the last week because they were worried about exposure.

The fact that the tests are available now definitely does not mean that they are without faults. Just like any major new product, there are going to be some recalls, and that's exactly what happened with a major at-home testing distributor.

How to tell if you have a product under the recall.

The FDA is recommending that you use their recall database tool to enter the Ellume lot number and confirm if it is part of the recall. You can find the lot number on the box, check the sample picture below.

FDA

What to do if you have one of the recalled products.

If you have one of the at-home tests that fall under the recall, you have a couple of options.

The first thing is to make sure that you do not use the test. Then you can contact Ellume directly through their recall return site.

The FDA is also recommending that you contact your health provider if you have gotten a positive test result while using one of the recalled products.

Keep in mind that while this is a really big recall, there have only been 35 reported false-positive tests and no deaths associated with the product.