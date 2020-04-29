Firearms Training For Battle Creek Police

Even with some advance notice from the City, a number of Battle Creek residents on the northwest side of town were caught off guard by all the gunfire overnight. The city police department is conducting regular firearms training for officers at the city shooting range along West River Road near the city Wastewater Treatment Plant. The department had to switch from normal daytime training hours to overnight due to scheduling issues related to the COVID-19 virus situation. The department will take tonight (Wednesday) off from the training, but then will set up another round of training at the range tomorrow night (Thursday) starting at 10:30 pm and continue well past midnight.

