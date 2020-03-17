Fitness Center Develops Closing Workaround

The closing order from the Governor affecting lots of new types of businesses also includes health and fitness centers. Ascension Borgess Health and Fitness Center in Kalamazoo is trying to make some lemonade out of it all. Maybe the most innovative approach is fitness center instructors are developing free Facebook live classes. Those will soon be available to members to stay in touch and keep active, albeit electronically.

BH&FC is also informing members that all memberships were immediately placed on hold so automatic charges for monthly membership fees won’t be charged for the duration of the closing. The center is also taking steps to adjust member accounts to adjust for the lost time. And to help keep members active, Borgess Health & Fitness Center is offering members several free resources. The center’s free app provides a library of exercises members may use to create their own circuit workout. The live Facebook workouts should begin within a couple of days.