For $5.6 Million You Can Have a Sleeping Bear Sand Dunes View

It's one of the most breathtaking views in Michigan, and pretty much the entire country. Sleeping Bear Sand Dunes is just one of those spots you could look at forever. The peaceful scenery and the blue water of Lake Michigan, who would ever want to leave?

How would you like to wake up every morning to that view? Well for a cool $5.6 million, you can. There's a home for sale that sits on a small dune, just a "stone’s throw" from Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore according to the listing on Zillow.

The home, located at 11772 Watch Hill Drive, is just 6 miles from the dunes, but has all the beauty of the view tourist flock to. According to the listing, the home is known as The Beach House at Storm Hill, built in 2010, and sits on a a wooded acre-plus with 153 feet of Lake Michigan shoreline in the village of Empire on the Leelanau Peninsula.

A Home with Everything

The home is 7,000-square-feet with five bedroom, and five and a half bathrooms. The home boasts incredible craftsmanship with its beadboard ceilings, mahogany trim and expansive field stone walls and fireplaces, Wow the stonework! There is 70,000 pounds of stone masonry on the exterior and the four fireplaces according to Mlive.

The master retreat is simply that, a retreat to escape and enjoy a view that so many crave. It has an attached library, and the large, screened porch with a magnificent stone fireplace. There is even a serial staircase leading to a cupola that is perfect for "lookout' and telescope.

Of all the rooms, I am obsessed with the adorable kids room. Designed like more of a bunk house, the room is pure nautical from the porthole windows on the bunks, to the stateroom lights, this room is every kids dream.

So, are you ready to move yet? Check out all the amazing details of the magnificent home below. For more listing details or to schedule a tour, contact Peter Fisher at Caldwell Banker Schmidt at (231)735-4405 or click here.