Two Shootings in Battle Creek Leave One Dead and One Injured

One woman is dead and a man is injured following two separate shooting incidents in Battle Creek Sunday.

Battle Creek Police are working with members of the Gang Suppression Unit to see if two weekend shootings are related. The first shooting occurred at 2:06 a.m. Sunday, June 27, when Battle Creek Police were called to Legends Bar and Grill for a drive-by shooting. Officers arrived at the bar located at 13 Porter Street to find one man with minor injuries. The victim was struck by debris after 5 or 6 shots were fired at the building as he and several others were leaving the bar. Battle Creek Police do not believe the victim was the intended target.

The second shooting incident occurred at 3:20 a.m. A 24-year-old Battle Creek woman was shot and killed while outside a home on Hanover Street. The victim had been at a party in the Park Hill neighborhood, according to the Battle Creek Enquirer. Battle Creek Police Detective Sergeant Joel Case says it appears she was shot from a car at the intersection of Hanover and Walter Avenue and that she was likely not the intended target. Police later identified the victim as 24-year-old Eniyah Hollins of Battle Creek.

Investigators are reviewing video footage but so far do not have any leads. Members of the Gang Suppression Unit are assisting detectives.

Battle Creek Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting death of Eniyah Hollins to call investigators at 269-966-3322 or call Silent Observer anonymously at 269-964-3888.