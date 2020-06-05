For Sale: 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, 120 Acres, Par 35

Some people dream of living on the golf course, for less than $1M you could buy the golf course. Maple Hills in Augusta is for sale.

It's a real estate listing that comes with a lot of real estate. One hundred twenty acres of mature trees, rolling hills, and nine closely-trimmed fairways and large greens are a part of this parcel that includes a pro shop and 2,900 square foot farmhouse and barn. Maple Hills Golf Course in Augusta is for sale. They shared the news on their website:

It is with great sadness and regret that we're announcing the closure of our course. While it is still up for sale, we will not be reopening the course this year. We are forever grateful for your patronage and fellowship during our 57 years of service in the community.

So, if you've always dreamed of living on a golf course, this is your chance to buy all 9 holes for less than a million dollars. The listing for 16344 E C Drive in Augusta is divided into three separate parcels,

Clubhouse and 9-hole golf course on 76 acres Farmhouse with barn on 3.7 acres Approximately 40 acres of vacant land

Take a look at the drone flyover video and put in your bid. Maybe you'll make par and be able to tee it up each morning just by walking out the back door and use a mulligan whenever you want to.