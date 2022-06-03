Hawgs For A Cause Returning To Augusta For Annual Cancer Ride; First Since 2019

The pandemic was a struggle for many businesses and workers, but it was also tough for those who organize charity events, much like the Hawgs For A Cause group that have organized the annual cancer ride for over 20 years which all of the proceeds go to the West Michigan Cancer Center. Terry from Hawgs For A Cause came into the studio along with Ann from the West Michigan Cancer Center to talk about the 2022 Cancer Center Ride, the first one since 2019. We learned where the ride will start at, along with all the locations they'll be stopping at.

The ride is scheduled rain or shine on Saturday June 11th at the V.F.W Hall in Augusta and it set to start at 10 a.m. They are encouraging anyone to come out as the entire event helps cancer patience in West Michigan. Entry for the ride is $30 and that comes with the ride, poker run entry, a meal, a door prize ticket, a dog tag, and the first 250 entries will be getting a commemorative t-shirt.

During the ride there will be stops at Yankee Bill's Wood Fired Saloon, Horn Creek Pub, and Wild Mikes. The event in the past has made a huge impact, going back to 2019 when they raised over $20,000. Terry showed his enthusiasm about the return of the ride in the interview below:

People just miss seeing each other, enough to bring them back. There's people that'll be on that run that haven't actually physically seen each other since 2019. But it's a lot of good people. Bikers seem to always be the biggest givers out of anybody. But it's not just long haired tattooed, dirty fingernails. There's Lawyers, Doctors & Nurses.