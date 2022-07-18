This House Comes With An Iconic Golf Hole Straight Out Of The PGA

A house for sale in Illinois comes with 6 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 3,913 square feet of living space, and sits on 1.71 acres of land.

But the coolest thing about this beautiful home that's listed for $560,000 is the impressive replica of the 17th hole of the TPC Sawgrass golf course in Florida

The house built in 2001 is not only beautiful but it comes with someone you will not see in most homes. An impressive replica of one of the world's most famous golf holes.

The 17th hole of the TPC Sawgrass golf course which is located in Florida is one of the most iconic and recognizable golf holes in the world. I remember playing Tiger Woods PGA Tour Golf with friends and struggling to land my shot on the green.

One Of The Most Famous Shots At TPC Sawgrass Was By Tiger Woods in 2001

one of golf's most famous shots happened in 2001 during the final round of the Players Championship. This incredible shot helped give Tiger Woods the victory.

Check Out These Other Shots At The 17th Hole Of TPC Sawgrass

According to the Zillow listing, There are 5 tee boxes strategically placed for practice wedges. There is even a meticulously maintained moat surrounding the gorgeous green. The homeowner has invested over $100,000 into the landscaping alone.

Let's check out what all the hype is about

