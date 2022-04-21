Game On! Two Basketball Courts Come with Mansion Built for Piston Joe Dumars

It seems only fitting that former Detroit Piston and Basketball Hall of Famer Joe Dumars would live in a home designed for a legend, and his custom-designed mansion did not disappoint. Complete with all the bells and whistles you'd expect, the mansion has not one, but two basketball courts, and it's on the market.

The current owners bought the home in 2015 from Dumars, and have remodeled some parts of it. Dumars originally built the home with over 26,000 square feet of living space back in 1995. The home is located on Franklin Road in Bloomfield Hills and sits on 4 acres that includes frontage on Lower Long Lake.

Of the seven bedrooms, 2 are master suites and 5 full guest suites. There are also 12 full and 3 half bathrooms. Of course, the home is decked out with premium cabinets, state-of-the-art appliances in the 2 gourmet kitchens, and even stamped Versace tile and more extras that set the home apart, but it's the extra extras that make this mansion stand out.

Entertainment Wonderland

Welcome to an entertainment wonderland. Dumars built the home to completely reflect his love of basketball. Inside the home, you'll find a custom indoor basketball half-court that still bears the champion player's name embedded on the court. The court area comes complete with a viewing area, sauna, and locker room. When you're ready to unwind, kick back in the theatre room with custom leather interactive seating.

The game continues outside with a full-size basketball court, regulation tennis court, pool with jacuzzi, custom firepit area, and detailed pavers that lead the way through the meticulously landscaped grounds.

The final cherry on the top of this delicious home is that the entire place is a Savant Smart Home. That means you can control every aspect of the estate with your phone. Pretty slick right?

The home and all its perks can be yours for $9,950,000. Interested? Take a look inside below and contact the selling agent here.