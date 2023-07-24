Who’s Made The Most Money Playing for the Detroit Pistons?

The Detroit Pistons aren't afforded the opportunity to sign many big-name free agents. Often when they do, it's a player toward the back end of a career like Derrick Rose and Allen Iverson. Still, there's something to be said about many of the top earners in franchise history being staples of championship teams.

Of course, there are some painful memories to be had throughout the list of Detroit's highest-earning players of all time.

Still, the list is an interesting one, especially when compared to the Detroit Lions. For the Lions, there was a gradual increase before a major jump between number 3 and number two on the list.

For the Pistons, there's a gradual increase until number 8 and then several massive spikes until the top spot.

More interestingly, there are more classic names on the Pistons list. Eight players who began their NBA careers in the 1990s are on the list for the basketball team while there were only six players whose NFL careers began before 2005 on the Lions list.

If you missed the Lions list you can check it out by clicking the button below.

Just like the Lions list, all of these career earnings figures come from Spotrac, and just like the NFL, NBA contracts are not technically completely public. As such, these numbers may not be completely accurate, though they are as close as you're likely to find without your own sources inside the Detroit Pistons building.

It might also be worth noting that this isn't a ranking of the greatest Pistons ever. Some guys were overpaid. Some guys were busts. Those guys are on the list because of what they reportedly made while playing for the franchise.

Some guys didn't get paid enough. Whether it's because of the era they played in or front office negligence, if they weren't one of the top-25 highest-earners in franchise history, they aren't on the list.

So let's get to it, the 25 highest-earning Detroit Pistons of all time.