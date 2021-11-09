Former Michigan Governor Hopes Gas Doesn’t Hit $4 A Gallon

Gas prices this weekend in Michigan went from $3.03 a gallon to $3.47 a gallon. Approximately a year ago a gallon of gas was $2.16. Today you are paying $1.31 or 61% per gallon more.

Do you miss President Trump yet?

President Trump was the first President ever to bring the United States to energy independence. Within months Joe Biden and the Democrats have destroyed that and have made us energy-dependent on Russia and OPEC.

In fact, former Michigan Governor Jennifer Granholm was on CNN’s “State of the Union” last Sunday with Dana Bash and they had quite an interesting discussion. Here is how it went:

Dana Bash: “Could the average gas price in America be $4 a gallon in the United States soon?”

Jennifer Granholm: “Well, we certainly hope not…The president is all over this. Of course, every president is frustrated because they can’t control the price of gasoline, because it’s a global market. You can call upon increased supply, which he has done”

You are wrong Jennifer, President Trump never asked Russia or OPEC to increase their pumping of oil to decrease the cost of gasoline prices in America. Why? Because he had allowed the private industry to do so safely here in America and that is what brought us to energy independence.

As the Secretary of the Department of Energy, you did not know that?

Jennifer went on to say:

“And OPEC is, unfortunately, controlling the agenda with respect to oil prices. OPEC is a cartel and it controls over 50 percent of the supply of gasoline”

They control the oil prices because Joe Biden and the Democrats have given them that control. They did not control it entirely when President Trump was in office.

Jennifer then stated that Biden is looking to withdraw oil from the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve. Even Politico knows that will not work they wrote: “Tapping into the Strategic Petroleum Reserve is a move typically reserved for supply disruptions, and it likely wouldn't have a major impact on prices consumers are paying at the pump.”

It gets even better. Jennifer stated that this could be a cold winter for many American families and:

“It will be more expensive this year than last year.”

The good news just keeps on coming with this administration and the Democrats in charge.