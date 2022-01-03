Free Bottled Water Continues In Benton Harbor

Free bottled water is still available for Benton Harbor residents. According to a press release from the Michigan Department of Health & Human Services on Monday, in order to ensure City of Benton Harbor residents have access to safe, clean drinking water, free bottled water distribution will continue with more than 237,000 cases of water distributed so far.

On November 2nd, the EPA issued an order under the federal Safe Drinking Water Act, to the city of Benton Harbor, to bring its water system into compliance to assure proper operations and protect residents from exposure to lead.

Get our free mobile app

Since early November, the agencies have collected samples from more than 230 Benton harbor homes. To enable proper testing, final lead study results won’t be available until February.

Community volunteers from the following organizations are available to assist City of Benton Harbor residents pick up water at Benton Harbor High School, 870 Colfax Avenue as follows:

Tuesday, Jan. 4

12 – 2 p.m. – Volunteers from Abundant Life C.O.G.I.C.

4 – 6 p.m. – Volunteers from Ebenezer Baptist Church

Wednesday, Jan. 5

12 – 2 p.m. – Volunteers from Purpose Church Ministries

4 – 6 p.m. – Volunteers from Purpose Church Ministries

Thursday, Jan. 6

12 - 2 p.m. - Volunteers from Ebenezer Baptist Church

4 – 6 p.m. – Volunteers from Brotherhood of All Nations

Saturday, Jan. 8

12 – 2 p.m. – Volunteers from Boys & Girls Club of Benton Harbor

2 – 4 p.m. – Volunteers from New Covenant Community Baptist Church

4 – 6 p.m. – Volunteers from Harbor of Hope Seventh-Day Adventist Church

Sunday, Jan. 9

2 – 4 p.m. – Volunteers from Abundant Life C.O.G.I.C.

4 – 6 pm – Volunteers from Brotherhood of All Nations

Monday, Jan. 10

12 – 2 p.m. – Volunteers from Abundant Life C.O.G.I.C.

4 – 6 p.m. – Volunteers from New Covenant Community Baptist Church

Southwest Community Action Agency, 331 Miller Street, will host self-serve water pickup as follows:

Wednesday, Jan. 5, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 6, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 7, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 10, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Additional dates and locations for bottled water pick up will be added to make sure community needs are met. Information will be posted on Michigan.gov/MiLeadSafe.