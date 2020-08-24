Free Community Dinner In Honor Of Battle Creek Murder Victim

The parents of a murdered Battle Creek man and Western Michigan University student are hosting a free community dinner and fundraiser as a tribute to his memory.

The mother of the late Joseph Bowser II, Tracey Cummings, is hosting a free community dinner from 4:00 to 6:00 pm on Friday, September 4, at First United Methodist Church, 111 E. Michigan Avenue in downtown Battle Creek. The outdoor event is will celebrate her son's memory, support the Black Lives Matter mural, and encourage participants to visit the Sojourner Truth statue.

The menu will consist of Joseph’s favorite soul food dishes: fried chicken, macaroni and cheese, garden salad, cake, and bottled water.

Bowser’s parents Tracey Cummings and Joseph Bowser Sr. are encouraging family, friends, and members of the community to come downtown and support the event.

A fundraiser coincides with the free community dinner in an effort to purchase and operate a food truck. The vehicle will travel to Western Michigan University student housing sites to serve free dinners and feed low-income citizens living in Battle Creek.

The vehicle will be dedicated in the name of Joseph Bowser II and is a partnership between the Bowser Family, Broncos Kitchen, CALTRAN, and God’s Kitchen of Michigan.

Joseph Bowser II was a junior in the School of Engineering at Western Michigan University when he was shot and killed behind an apartment complex in Battle Creek in 2018. Joseph was a 2014 graduate at Battle Creek Central High School. He is said to have excelled both academically and athletically and was also crowned Homecoming King. Western Michigan University’s School of Engineering presented his family with a posthumous degree in recognition of his academic studies. Despite a reward being offered, there have been no arrests for the murder of Joseph Bowser II.

Donations to the Joseph Bowser II Fights Hunger Fundraiser can be mailed to Broncos Kitchen, c/o Joseph Bowser II Fund, P.O. Box 2632, Kalamazoo, Michigan 49003, or online by clicking here. All donations are deductible from federal income tax.