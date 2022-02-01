Every once in a while, you just want to see what kind of deals you can get, right?

You may turn to Facebook Marketplace or to sites like Craigslist where products are listed by city/county and are often very affordable or even free.

Today was such a day that I thought...why not? Let's see what's out there. Heading to Craigslist.com, I searched for Kalamazoo and was surprised at how many free things were available.

You'll always find your gems like this spin bike that may (or may not) work that you can snag for free:



Then there are the listings that make you go, "really?" With that being said, it's understandable that some of these listings may be very niche and would make perfect sense to someone else.

But, for today, here are 5 "weird" things you can snag for free off of Craigslist in the Kalamazoo area:

1. Toilets



You read that right. Toilets as in plural. Whether you're looking for a Kohler toilet or an American Standard toilet (who knew there were so many varieties?) you can find them both for free on Craigslist.

2. A Snow Covered Chair/Sofa



Sure, this sofa and chair combo may be a little chilly (and damp) but, it's free! Or at least it was when it was listed. The listing does say that it was sitting on the curb for anyone to take so, no guarantee that it's still there.

3. 500lbs of Old Boiler Scrap Metal



This is one of those listings that fall under the "niche" category. I'm sure this is useful to someone. I just don't know to who or for what. Better bring a truck to pick up this free listing.

4. Baby Chickens



Of all the things you would expect to find for free on Craigslist, it would be understandable if farm animals would be unexpected. These two chicks are being offered for free to a good home.

5. Truck Center Cap



No wonder this listing is for free since the person posting it found it in the middle of the road. It's kind of nice when you think about it. Most people would just leave it in the road to be destroyed. But, this person took the time to pick it up, take a picture, and create a listing for whoever may have lost it (or whoever is missing a center cap from their wheel).

Keep in mind, just because things are listed doesn't necessarily mean that they're still available. Need more free stuff in your life? See all the listings currently posted on Kalamazoo's Craigslist here.

Speaking of things that are unique or weird, have you seen this house for sale in Kalamazoo? The exterior gives little to no hint of the very bizarre interior. Check it out:

