It's typical to find fire wood and tires in the free section of craigslist. But check out these incredible finds in the Kalamazoo area.

It's important to note that items listed as free on craigslist maybe picked up quickly. It's possible that some of the items below will no longer be available by the time you read this.

Here are the 5 coolest free items on Craigslist in Southwest Michigan for June 2020.

#1. Neat Baby Grand Piano - no location is listed, but the map on the listing shows the area of Gull Rd and Sprinkle Rd in Kalamazoo.

This is an incredible find. A working baby grand piano for free?

A beautiful baby grand piano, sir Herbert and Sons product. It’s mahogany with stunning inlaid wood as seen in the picture. It’s an high quality piano that can be tuned and played immediately. It’s always kept in a dry, heated location and it’s solid with no problem regarding the wood. It comes with bench.

Thanks for checking.

Interested in this item? Click here to see the Craigslist ad then click the "reply" button in the top left corner to contact the owner.

Craigslist

#2. Play Ground Fort / Swing Set in Mattawan.

If you have a couple small children this maybe the perfect free find for you.

Play ground fort with Swing Set, FREE. You disassemble and Remove and is yours.

Interested in this item? Click here to see the Craigslist ad then click the "reply" button in the top left corner to contact the owner.

Craigslist

#3. Free Gas Grill. The location is not listen in the craigslist ad. However, the map on the listing shows that it's just off U.S. 131 North of Kalamazoo.

It's the perfect time of year for grilling out in Southwest Michigan. This is a nice find.

Burners work great. Bottom is rusted out.

Interested in this item? Click here to see the Craigslist ad then click the "reply" button in the top left corner to contact the owner.

Craigslist

#4. Free TV's in Ceresco.

This seems to be a bundle of older TV's and computer monitors. The catch is, you must take them all.

I'm looking for someone to take all my older style TV's. Free for the taking but must take them all. Also have many older computers and monitors. Hopefully there is someone who either recycle them or use them for their own use. May pay someone to take them all.

Interested in this item? Click here to see the Craigslist ad then click the "reply" button in the top left corner to contact the owner.

Craigslist

#5. Hot tub in Richland.

It looks like it needs a little work, but it is free.

Free hot tub! This hot tub came with our house and does not work. I believe it needs a new control board. It is disconnected and ready to go. FCFS, no holds. I'll help you load it but you must haul it away.

Interested in this item? Click here to see the Craigslist ad then click the "reply" button in the top left corner to contact the owner.

Craigslist

#6. Oak Entertainment Center. There was no location listed in this ad. The map shows it being somewhere between Kalamazoo and Battle Creek.

This appears to be in pretty good condition. If you still have an older TV or stereo system this may work for you.

Solid oak entertainment center for 35” tv - must be able to pick it up- delivery is NOT available

Interested in this item? Click here to see the Craigslist ad then click the "reply" button in the top left corner to contact the owner.

Craigslist

#7. Free Rooster in Richland

I'm not gonna lie. When I see a picture of a rooster in a free craigslist ad, I worry that it's something dirty. But no, this person is really giving away a rooster.

Free rooster. Very friendly just way to big for the batam hens. Will trade for batam rooster.

Interested in this item? Click here to see the Craigslist ad then click the "reply" button in the top left corner to contact the owner.

Craigslist

BONUS VIDEO: Prince Cloud Guitar UnBoxing