Free Gas USA to Give Gas to Needy Kalamazoo Residents

Even with gas prices the lowest they've been in years, there are still plenty of people in our community struggling to fill their tanks. Celebrating 12 years of fueling Michigan, Free Gas USA, Inc. is giving away gasoline to Kalamazoo residents Friday, May 15th. Interested parties need to complete an application form and submit it by May 10th. This project is intended for those who truly need the help. Applicants must also accompany the application with a referral letter from a church, service agency, or state welfare office to qualify for help.

Without gas in the tank, getting to work and running necessary errands seem like impossible tasks. You never know who's struggling to pay for the essentials. Share this with friends and family, and lets make sure all Kalamazoo residents have a full tank on May 15th.