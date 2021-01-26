Fundraiser To Help Employees Of Battle Creek’s Hogzilla

Fundraising efforts are underway to help employees of Hogzilla BBQ Smokehouse after a devastating fire while the owner plans to reopen.

A fundraiser has been established to help employees of Hogzilla's, located at 889 West Columbia Avenue. The fundraiser was initially organized to help both Hogzilla's owner Sonny Singh as well as the staff that has stayed by his side through the difficulties of the pandemic after the restaurant suffered extensive damage in a fire. Singh however has opted to have funds raised go directly to the restaurant and bar's employees, who will be out of work indefinitely.

What caused the fire has not been released and may very well remain under investigation. Employees had noted the smell of natural gas in the weeks leading up the blaze. A Semco Energy inspector was called to the restaurant but found no leak at the time.

The restaurant has been in the community for around 20 years. The owner hopes that if the loss is covered by insurance, he can once again open his restaurant's doors and serve Battle Creek some great barbeque.

A message on the fundraiser page read in part:

Per Sonny's request, All funds go to the Hogzilla Crew Employees. Have been a friend of Sonny's for many years.

Sonny has helped many veterans, truck drivers fundraisers, and many others in the Battle Creek community.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app