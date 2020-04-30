Furloughs, Salary Cuts Announced to Balance Battle Creek Budget

The City of Battle Creek is facing budget shortfalls from the COVID-19 pandemic and a tough decision was made early Thursday afternoon.

The City announced that they are currently over $839,000 in the red during the current budget and are estimating a $4.9 million shortfall for the next budget that is set to begin July 1st.

Due to less taxes being received at the state and local levels and on revenue sharing, an estimated $3.4 million reduction in the City’s income tax revenue has been seen since the pandemic began in March. A balanced budget is required by the end of the fiscal year which is June 30th.

With the shortfall, 95 employees are being furloughed for the month of May and some could be off into June. City Manager Rebecca Fleury, Assistant City Manager Ted Dearing, City Attorney Jill Steele, and 27 department heads and division managers are also taking a three-percent salary reduction for the next three months.

The announcement comes just two days after Fleury joined the WBCK Morning Show with Tim Collins about the tough decisions that were being discussed.

Today's announcement was made through Zoom and the City's Facebook page -

A budget workshop is scheduled for May 7th at 6pm that will be a remote video meeting for the public.