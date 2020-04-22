Game Show Night This Friday from Crawlspace Theatre

What taxi cab company started in Kalamazoo? What product boasted being “fresh as dew from Kalamazoo”? What rock star turned reality tv star got engaged in Kalamazoo? The wonderful people from Crawlspace Theatre are hosting an online game show, “Yes, There Really Is an Answer!”, this Friday, April 24th, at 7:30 pm. Watch as some of the best improvisers in our area answer questions about Kalamazoo. According to their site, It’s part game show, part improv theatre, part talk show, all for laughs!" Just like improv comedy, your questions and comments could become part of the show. Click here to register to get an email notification with a link to tune in. Honestly, isolation or not, I think this would be a pretty fun thing to see Crawlspace continue, like Kalamazoo's own Big Fat Quiz...