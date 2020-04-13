Gas Leak Closes Road Temporarily in Albion

The City of Albion was able to shut off a gas leak that had one road shut down for roughly an hour Monday morning.

The City identified the leak just after 10:30 a.m. just west of town on Irwin Avenue. The area of Irwin Avenue between Church Street and Finley Road, also known as 27 Mile Road, was blocked off as the repairs are taking place. The City also stated that citizens in the Albion metro area and residents farther east may smell gas due to the high winds on Monday.

Shortly before Noon, the City announced that the leak had been fixed and traffic in the area was back open.