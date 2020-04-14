Albion Man Dies Following Crash from Police Chase

A 38-year-old Albion man was killed in a crash that ended a chase with police early Tuesday morning.

Albion Public Safety officers responded to a noise complaint on Valley View Drive just after 12:30 a.m., where a vehicle fled the scene. Authorities learned that a victim’s car was damaged after they were assaulted by a man.

Officers would find the suspect’s car around 1:30 a.m. and attempted to stop it near North Berrien Street. The car fled from authorities and led them south through town, failing to stop at three stop signs. The driver would lose control on the 100 block of South Monroe and hit a tree at a high rate of speed.

The man had to be extracted from the vehicle and died en route to the hospital waiting for a helicopter. The case remains under investigation.

The Albion Department of Public Safety was assisted by the Calhoun County Sheriff's Department, Michigan State Police and the Sheridan Township Fire Department.