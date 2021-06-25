All hands on deck as clean up continues in Haughton and Hancock, Michigan following to gasoline spill.

A tanker truck carrying 8,500 gallons of gasoline was involved in a roll over accident on US-41 in Hancock Thursday morning. Gas spilled on to the roadway and into a storm drain that lead to the Portage Canal. Hancock is just 45 miles South of the Northern most tip of Michigan's Upper Peninsula. The Portage Canal runs between Hancock and Haughton. This lead to quick action from many organizations according to uppermichiganssource.com,

The Western Upper Peninsula Health Department (WUPHD), working in conjunction with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE), is issuing a public health advisory for the Portage Canal near Houghton/Hancock.

Get our free mobile app

Local beaches and the canal were immediately closed due to the danger of coming into contact with the toxic mess. Many residents were allowed back in late Thursday night after being evacuated from their homes and businesses following the spill.

As the clean up continues local authorities are reminding people to avoid contact with the lake water. Coming into physical contact with the lake water for both residents and their pets could result in serious health issues.