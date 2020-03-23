Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Issues Stay at Home Order For Michigan Residents

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has issued a stay at home order for all Michigan residents. Executive Order 2020-21 takes effect March 24, 2020 at 12:01 am, and continues through April 13, 2020 at 11:59 pm.

The governor had already shut down schools, bars, restaurant dining rooms, gyms, libraries, salons and entertainment venues, and banned all gatherings of more than fifty people.

The Executive Order 2020-21 states that,

To suppress the spread of COVID-19, to prevent the state’s health care system from being overwhelmed, to allow time for the production of critical test kits, ventilators, and personal protective equipment, and to avoid needless deaths, it is reasonable and necessary to direct residents to remain at home or in their place of residence to the maximum extent feasible.

Any tasks or activities essential to the health or safety of an individual, family or household may still be performed. Those include:

Obtaining medical treatment or medications

Getting necessary services or supplies for yourself or your family or household members, such as food, pet food, and cleaning products.

Obtaining supplies necessary for working from home

Engaging in outdoor activity, such as walking, hiking, or running - while still practicing social distancing.

Performing work providing essential services at an Essential Business.

Caring for a family member in another household

Essential Businesses are categorized as follows:

Hospitals

Childcare facilities

Government operations

Restaurants (for carry-out and delivery only)

Food, beverage (to go, carry out or curbside), liquor stores and cannabis production and agriculture

Construction

Banks

Pharmacies, health care supply stores, and health care facilities

Grocery stores

Gas stations and auto repair facilities

Refuse collection

Hardware stores, plumbers, electricians, exterminators, and other service providers necessary to maintain the safety, sanitation, and essential operation of residences and other essential businesses.

Media

Organizations that provide charitable and social services

Laundromats, dry cleaners, and laundry service providers.

Hotels and motels

Transportation, for purpose of essential travel.

Businesses that ship or deliver groceries, food, and goods directly to residences.

This is a mandatory order and if found in violation, you could be charged with a misdemeanor.