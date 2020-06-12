Governor Opens Michigan Summer Camps

Hello Muddah. Hello Faddah. It's a sigh of relief for parents, kids, and especially the operators of summer camps in Michigan.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer gave the ok for kids to go to summer camp starting this Monday, June 15. The governor made the announcement on Friday, lifting restrictions on overnight residential, travel, and troop camps beginning Monday, June 15.

In addition, Whitmer's newest order will allow some K-12 school sports activities and other extracurricular activities to resume. The order also clarifies that a previous executive order suspending in-person K-12 education remains in effect until a new order is issued with guidance on how the new school year will work.

“As we’ve worked together to bend the curve and protect our families from COVID-19, our kids have lost time in the classroom and missed out on playdates, birthday parties and graduations. That’s why I’m glad they’ll have an opportunity to spend a week or weekend away at camp,” Governor Whitmer said. “This is another significant milestone for Michigan as we continue to slowly and safely reopen our economy, and I want to thank Michiganders for doing their part to flatten the curve. While this is good news, there’s still more work to do to protect Michigan families from the spread of this virus, avoid a second wave, and protect the heroes on the front lines. We will get through this together.”

Executive Order 2020-120 requires camps to follow guidance issued by the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA). These guidelines will be published in the coming days and were developed in close collaboration with public health experts and the camp industry.

The list of allowed activities was not immediately available.

To view Executive Order 2020-120 click the link below:

EO 2020-120 Emerg order - summer camps.pdf

Hello Muddah. Hello Faddah. Here I am at.....Camp Granada. Well, almost.