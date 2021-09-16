Is it even Christmas without the Griswolds?

Watching National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation is a holiday ritual, and this year, you'll get to see it alongside Chevy Chase. Yup, Clark Griswold, himself. Consider the news an early Christmas gift.

The actor/comedian will be in Detroit for a special live screening of the cult classic on Thursday, December 9th. A Q&A session with the audience will be held after the movie.

The Masonic Temple

This exciting, all-ages event is taking place at the Masonic Temple at 6 p.m. General seating tickets can be purchased Friday 9/17 at noon. Premium (floor) tickets are available, as well as VIP tickets which will include a photo-op with Chevy Chase. Opera box seats will not only give you a prime view of the show but it gets you ahead of the line.

AEG, the promoter, does require all their staff and attendees to be vaccinated, so proof of vaccination is required. The ticket website does state that due to COVID, the VIP may be changed to another "exclusive benefit" if the artist chooses to opt out of pictures.

Get tickets and more information here.

Christmas Vacation was released in 1989 and the third film in the "Vacation" movies. In this comedy, Clark Griswold and his family are hosting the holidays at their home. And in typical fashion, you know they're bound to find themselves in some awkward situations and catastrophes. Unfortunately, not all of us are lucky enough to have a Cousin Eddy in our family, but I'm sure you can ask Chevy about that one.