Governor Whitmer Throws The Michigan State Police Under The Bus

If I did not actually hear it for myself I am not sure I would have believed it. Last Tuesday Whitmer was interviewed by Terrell Jermaine Starr from some left website called “The Root”. The Root publishes news and opinion stories with a focus on the African-American perspective.

In that interview, Terrell asks Whitmer about the peaceful march/protest against Whitmer’s emergency declarations that trampled all over Michiganders Constitutional and civil rights.

If you do not know it is the responsibility of the Michigan State Police to protect the capitol in Lansing.

Terrell brought up that some of the marchers/protestors were open carrying handguns and long rifles. In that context he asked the following question:

How do you respond to people who say that if there were a group of black men who stormed the state capitol that they would have been dead?

How did the Governor of Michigan respond to such an accusation about the Michigan State Police, the same police who protect her? Whitmer responded in the following manner:

I understand why people would say that...And I don’t disagree.

To hear it for yourself the news site Breitbart has the video to prove it.

She actually agreed with the statement that if you were to switch the white men who were open carrying in the capitol with black men the Michigan State Police would have shot them all dead.

Can you believe that, could any police officer in this state have any respect for her or any democrat that will not denounce such a horrible accusation.

She waited for the bus to be making a slow drive by her and she threw the entire Michigan State Police force right under it.

For what, approval of “The Root” website and their followers?

She really should be ashamed of herself and she owes the Michigan State Police an apology.

By the way, check a Detroit News story published May 28th it has a big picture of 6 heavily armed black men standing on the steps of the capitol with their rifles and handguns.

In that article Stephen Alexander, of Lansing was quoted saying:

I want to present myself as an adult black man, fully armed and not a danger...if you are not a danger to me, I am not dangerous...It's as simple as that.

Did we miss the news story Governor Whitmer of the Michigan State Police shooting every one of them dead?

For a Governor to totally disrespect the entire police force of her state is truly a new depth in the primordial goo.

