Located in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Beer City Bread Co. has teamed up with Perrin Brewing Co (Comstock Park) to create a winter beer that was inspired by Beer City Bread's Mackinaw Island Fudge Cake. Sounds like the ultimate winter beer to me.

Imperial Fudge Cake Stout had real fudge cake thrown directly into the mix when brewing the new beer.

Connor Klopcic, director of brewing operations at Perrin:

It's really fun working with something like Beer City Bread's Mackinaw Island Fudge Cake. It's such a delicious cake and emulating its flavors was a fun challenge – although throwing 10 cakes directly into the mash definitely helps.

Get our free mobile app

According to Fox 2 Detroit, the 8.5% ABV stout is part of the brewery's Side Hustle series. Beers in the series are an experimental line-up that's meant to introduce new flavors to the industry.

I'm not one to normally venture out of my light beer comfort zone but there is something about this Imperial Fudge Cake Stout that's very intriguing.

Stefan Fahlen, Director of restaurant operations at Beer City Bread:

Mackinaw Fudge Cake and Perrin Imperial Stout – what an incredible combination to make a must-try winter beer. It’s awesome to be able to collaborate with Perrin again to make another exciting beer. I can’t wait for everyone to be able to experience the flavors that come through in this new stout.

Where Can I Get Imperial Fudge Cake Stout?

As of right now, you only get Imperial Fudge Cake Stout at The Perrin Pub in Comstock Park. However, the beer will be distributed throughout Michigan soon.

Lake Getaway with Hot Tub & Indoor Pool Minutes From Grand Rapids Is Perfect Winter Escape Looking for a quick getaway to escape West Michigan's Winter Blues? This cottage on Campau Lake just minutes from Grand Rapids might be just what you need with a heated swim pool spa & indoor pool included.

30 Reasons Why Michiganders Never Wanna Leave There are so many reasons why if you were born in Michigan, you'll probably never want to leave. These are some of my favorite things about Michigan.