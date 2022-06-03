You learn something new every day. Today I learned that Kalamazoo will be hosting the Michigan Distilled Fest in September.

Get our free mobile app

I was not clear as to what the festival entailed, so I did some research. Here is everything you need to know about this intoxicating event. First things first, get a designated driver.

When is the Michigan Distilled Fest?

Friday September 23, 2022 - 5:00 PM to 10:00 PM

Where is the Michigan Distilled Fest?

Kalamazoo Farmers Market, located at 1204 Bank Street in Kalamazoo, MI 49001

What can I expect at the Michigan Distilled Fest?

First and foremost expect to have fun. The event will feature 20 or more craft distilleries with a variety of spirits and cocktails, food trucks, specialty food and beverage options, and live entertainment.

How much is it to attend the Michigan Distilled Fest?

A VIP Hour (5:00 PM to -6:00 PM) includes five (5) 3-ounce batch cocktails, one handcrafted cocktail, and one food item, along with a gift bag and commemorative logoed cup for $75 per person.

General admission tickets include five (5) 3-ounce batch cocktails for $40 per person.

Additional tasting tickets are available for $20 (for five (5) 3-ounce samples).

Tickets can be purchased here. Please note that this is a rain or shine event and there will be no ticket refunds.

Can I bring my kids to the Michigan Distilled Fest?

No. This is a 21 years of age and up event. Regardless of your age, you must show your ID to enter.

Additional event information

A list of distillers will be made available by the end of August. I will be sure to update this post when that information is released. Featured bands and musicians will be announced after Labor Day.

In the meantime, be sure to check out the Lapeer Food Truck Festival, the Michigan Mega Food Truck Rally, the Fenton Experience, and the 3rd annual Michigan Taco Festival.

Here's to eating our way through summer!

52 of the Best Michigan Waterfront Dining Locations You probably already have a favorite dining location with a view, most of us do. But what you will find here is a nice long list of waterfront dining locations in every part of Michigan. Be adventurous, take a drive and explore something new, you'll find locations within an hour or more away from you that you have yet to experience.