No, it won't be on the test but we bet you won't forget this minuscule Michigan factoid.

From the Mighty Mac to the Gibson axe, the Ford factories to the Motown assembly line, Michigan is world famous for many things. We'd bet you never knew this interesting fact about a tiny island in the Great Lakes:

Isle Royale, the largest island on Lake Superior, has a lake, which has an island, which has a pond, which has a boulder. So, the boulder becomes the largest island in the largest lake on the largest island in the largest lake on the largest island in the largest lake in the world. -Michigan History, Past, Present & Future Facebook group

Odds are you will never need to know this Michigan fact and it has no relevance to your daily life, but it's one of those interesting little tidbits you just may find yourself repeating when looking to fill a gap in a conversation.