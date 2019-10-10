Guns, Bibles, Flags & Ford Pickups

A Ford Dealership In the small town of Honea Path, South Carolina apparently is not looking to market their vehicles to any liberals. The Portland Press Herald reported that in their quest to sell vehicles during the slow hunting season Derrick Hughes and his team came up with a, dare I say, right of the aisle idea.

What was the idea they came up with? A campaign called "God Guns and America!". The campaign started on October 1st and runs through the end of November. What is the "God Guns and America!” campaign? Well I am glad you asked. With any purchase of a vehicle you will receive a Smith & Wesson AR 99 rifle pending a background check. Derek Hughes is a hunter himself and he says the rifle is great for shooting wild hogs, which apparently infest the region and destroy property.

Hughes told local NBC affiliate WYFF News 4:

We are not taking a political stance in any way, shape or form...We are all country folk, God-fearing people. We are very patriotic people, believe in our country and salute our military.

Derek Hughes has said he now plans to switch to another promotion in which he will offer a family friendly video game with a Bible and flag, starting in December.

This Ford Dealership is following in the footsteps of a Ford Dealer in Chatom, Alabama. They offered a shotgun, a Bible and an American flag with a car purchase. They said the offer was very successful and drew hundreds of calls from across the country.

Sounds like a great idea to me. I could just imagine all the Democrats losing their breakfast, lunch and dinner over this one.

How dare they offer guns, bibles and the American flag for anything especially here in America.

