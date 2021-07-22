My New Addiction. What’s Your Favorite Compact Firearm of Choice?

Firearm enthusiasts, I'm looking for your input.

Just a couple of years ago, I didn't think I would ever become a "gun guy." Growing up, I was never really exposed to the firearm life in my household, so I never really thought about guns as a hobby or having them around for home defense. Well that all change for me for a number of reasons and now I have a new addiction on my hands.

Right now I'm looking at picking up a couple of compact pistols. As I'm not afraid to say it or ask opinions or questions, I am new to this whole world and want to know everything I can about it. My friends offer up a lot of great advice, but I figured I would reach out to the world as well. So, what are your favorite compact firearms for concealed carry?

As of right now, I have my eyes on four different firearms. When given the fact that my budget isn't the greatest and the fact that I have obnoxiously big hands, these four have been recommended the most to me by my friends. They are...

Sig Sauer P365 XL

The P365 is probably the most recommended by my friends.

Smith & Wesson M&P Shield M2.0

I've heard nothing but good things about the Shields.

Springfield Armory Hellcat

Let's be honest, this thing just looks badass and has a sweet name.

Taurus G3c

Chris Monroe

The G3c, from what I have been told, gives you a lot of bang for your buck. Sorry, really didn't want to use that pun.

What is your favorite? What works well for you? Let me know in the comments.

