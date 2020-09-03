‘Hairgate’ Get’s Even More Ridiculous; Pelosi States She Was ‘Set up’

When you think Democrat Representative Nancy Pelosi could not lower herself anymore she pulls a rabbit out of a bottle of hair color and proves you wrong.

By now you may have heard that Nancy Pelosi was caught on tape getting her hair cut, shampooed and blown dry at a salon in her district in San Francisco. A salon that has been shut down by the politicians since March due to the COVID-19 virus. Apparently Pelosi believes that the laws are meant for thee but not for me.

She apparently also does not believe the say "the buck stops here" was meant for her. She has actually lowered herself to new hair color depths no one would actually believe could happen and has blamed the salon when she stated at a press conference yesterday that she was “set up”.

At that press conference she actually said:

“I take responsibility for trusting the word of the neighborhood salon that I’ve been to over the years many times...And that when they said, 'We're able to accommodate people one person at a time, and that we can set up a time,' I trusted that. As it turns out, it was a set up, and I take responsibility for falling for a setup.”

When she was asked to explain exactly how she was “set-up” she refused to answer.

When she was asked who exactly told her that she could come in for a one on one appointment she refused to answer.

When she was asked if she had any proof of this set up she refused to answer.

By the way, it was her assistant who booked the appointment via text, no response from the salon via text has been shown by her assistant. She just outright lied and does not deserve to be in Congress due to the fact that this elitist millionaire blamed the working person for her hypocrisy.

She is actually saying she nor any of the many people who work for her in that same district, some of which are lawyers, have no idea what the laws or COVID-19 rules are in her own district. How disgusting is it when an elitist multimillionaire blames a working person for her hypocrisy or do you really believe that she did not know the laws/executive orders/rules in her own district. Or are you naive enough to actually believe she was set up?

A reporter at her press conference told Pelosi that they had spoken to a San Francisco barber who told them that they were a fan of Pelosi but believed she owed service industry workers an apology. How did Nancy "the buck does not stop here” Pelosi respond:

"Well, I don't. I think that this salon owes me an apology for setting up”

You should also know that while in the salon she did not wear a mask. This is an 80-year old woman who is in the vulnerable population which puts her in the higher risk category. She appears to not be too concerned about contracting COVID-19. What does she know about the real danger of contracting COVID-19 that she is not letting the rest of us know?

