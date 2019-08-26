Half of Kidnapping Plot in Branch County Sentenced for Quarter Century

Two of the four members involved in a kidnapping plot to take a child for sexual abuse in Branch County were sentenced Monday.

33-year-old Talia Furman of Springfield and 37-year-old David Bailey of Coldwater will spend concurrent 25-to-50 years in prison on charges of conspiracy to commit first-degree criminal sexual conduct and conspiracy to kidnapping. The sentences follow guilty pleas last month from the pair, who had their conspiracy to commit murder charges dropped as part of the plea deal.

For Furman, the sentence will run also run concurrently with her 25-to-70 year sentence received in Calhoun County in April for first-degree criminal sexual conduct of a minor in a no contest plea. She is currently serving her sentence at the Huron Valley Women's Complex in Ypsilanti.

Also part of the plea bargain is their testimony against Matthew Toole of Battle Creek, who faces the same charges when his trial in Branch County begins in October. Toole is already behind bars after he was sentenced in March to concurrent 25-to-70 years for two first-degree criminal sexual conduct charges of a minor in Calhoun County. He is currently serving at the Harrison Corrections Facility in Adrian.

Jayme LaPoint of Athens is scheduled to be sentenced in September after guilty pleas on charges of conspiracy to commit first-degree criminal sexual conduct and conspiracy to kidnapping in July.

Investigators in the case say that the group had a plot to kidnap a young child at a fair or gathering with the intent to rape and kill the child.