Happy Day! Food Dance Announces It Won’t Be Closing After All

When I heard that Food Dance may be closing its doors permanently I was crushed. First off, I had never had the chance to sit down and eat there but I did visit their market. Pies and jams galore filled my shopping cart and I enjoyed every morsel. I was bummed I wouldn't have the chance to get the full experience. You can see the original story below:

That's why today is a great day! As reported by Mlive.com, Food Dance has announced that they will, in fact, be reopening later this year! However, things will look a little different.

Here are a few of the changes:

The bar, booths and tables by the kitchen and dining room will be open but only on the first floor

Outside dining will not be available at this time

Event space at Food Dance will not be available

Takeout platforms will be streamlined to better serve their customers

The market will remain open.

As well, Julie Stanley, the founder and executive chef of Food Dance, said that the menu itself will also be pared down.

The expected re-opening date is sometime in June with reduced hours. Food Dance will now be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays after reopening.

Navigating the treacherous world of food service during a pandemic is not something I would want to take on. I, again, applaud every single local restaurant still fighting their way through it all. And I can't wait to sit down and fully experience this Kalamazoo staple.

By the way, if you've been looking for a job Food Dance will be looking to fulfill a number of positions. While there's not an official number listed for employment inquiries, you can always find them on Facebook.