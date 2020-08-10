Despite everything else being cancelled this year, and despite your personal opinion, Halloween is still a go for this year.

Spirit Halloween announced they are planning on reopening all 1,400 of their nationwide store, with some already reopened this past weekend.

In June, the retailer put to rest rumors that Spirit Halloween wouldn't be opening this year due to the pandemic.

As of Monday, August 10, the following Spirit Halloween stores in West MI are now open:

3130 Alpine Ave. in Walker (former Toys R Us store)

(former Toys R Us store) 5800 Beckley Rd. in Battle Creek

According to the website, the location in Norton Shores (inside of Target) at 5363 Harvey St. is "coming soon."

No matter what your plans are this year, Spirit Halloween has all types of costumes & accessories to cater to your wants and needs -- from infants to pets -- and all the best Halloween decor so you can have the spookiest house on the block.

I was looking at their new costumes section and I'm a little surprised not to see anything COVID-related. But then again, I'm sure people are pretty much over anything coronavirus. However, if you want an easy, last-minute costume you can just dress as "Person in Quarantine" which would involve your pjs/sweats, slippers, messy hair, no makeup, a TV remote and maybe a snack. You might not even have to change for the day!

My prediction on most popular costume this year: anything from Tiger King.

Recently, Cedar Point cancelled their anticipated HalloWeekends. They say they plan on bringing it back for 2021.