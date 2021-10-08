Hazardous Waste Collection Announced For Calhoun County Residents

Now maybe a good time to start rummaging around the house, in search of those difficult items to discard.

Calhoun County will be holding a household hazardous waste collection, in a couple of weeks. It all takes place on Saturday, October 23rd, from 9 a.m. till Noon. The event will be held in the parking lot, behind the Toeller Building located at 190 E. Michigan Avenue, in Battle Creek, and open to all Calhoun County residents.

The Household Hazardous Waste Collection will accept the following items:

Oil-based paint and stain (Latex paint will not be accepted).

Fuels (please use fuel cans).

Solvents, acids, bases.

Household cleaners.

Metallic mercury.

Medications, sharps.

Household batteries.

Fluorescent light bulbs.

Motor oil, antifreeze.

Propane cylinders

Fire extinguishers.

Aerosol cans.

Lamp ballasts.

The question may be asked, “How can I tell if I have latex or oil-based paint?”

Latex paint labels will use words such as “latex,” “acrylic latex,” or “cleans up with soap and water.” Read the ingredients list and look for the word “water.” If you have an oil-based paint, your label will say “alkyd,” “oil-based,” and “caution: combustible.” The label will mention “mineral spirits,” “soya oil,” “aliphatic hydrocarbons,” or “petroleum distillates.”

Calhoun residents are asked to separate the paint from the rest of their items and pack their items carefully, so they do not spill while in transport. The County also cannot guarantee that your containers will be returned.