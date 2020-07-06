When it comes to COVID-19 one day we are told that Hydroxychloroquine works and then the next Hydroxychloroquine doesn’t work. Who do we believe anymore when it comes to science.

The Henry Ford Health Systems just released the results of their study last week and found that the drug “significantly” decreased the death rate of patients in their study. They could have asked State Representative Whitsett about taking that drug which she credited to saving her life.

From reporting in the Detroit News:

The study analyzed 2,541 patients hospitalized among the system’s six hospitals between March 10 and May 2 and found 13% of those treated with hydroxychloroquine died while 26% of those who did not receive the drug died

Interesting, yet the media and other “scientists” for some reason keep denying that the drug actually works with COVID-19 patients.

Steven Kalkanis, CEO of the Henry Ford Medical Group Stated:

As doctors and scientists, we look to the data for insight...And the data here is clear that there was a benefit to using the drug as a treatment for sick, hospitalized patients.

The study, published in the International Society of Infectious Disease, went even further and stated that they found patients did not suffer heart-related side effects from the drug. An interesting finding once again.

Hmmm did not suffer from heart-related side effects, interesting once again because other "scientists" tell us the exact opposite.

You really have to start wondering if the “news” media and some in the scientific field are actually risking people's lives to attempt to get President Trump voted out of office.

Dr. Marcus Zervos division head of infectious disease for the health system who conducted the study with epidemiologist Dr. Samia Arshad stated:

We attribute our findings that differ from other studies to early treatment, and part of a combination of interventions that were done in supportive care of patients, including careful cardiac monitoring

He went on to say that other studies, included different populations or were not peer-reviewed, not peer-reviewed, and were still reported as the end-all to be all by the “news” media. He went` on to say:

Our dosing also differed from other studies not showing a benefit of the drug...We also found that using steroids early in the infection associated with a reduction in mortality.

You really have to ask yourself; why wouldn’t these other “studies” not use different dosages? It is starting to look like they had the conclusion of their study first and were looking for someone to create a study to find that pre-ordained conclusion. Call me crazy but the evidence is building.

It will all come out in the end.

