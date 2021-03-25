Here’s Michigan’s Best Beaches to Check Out This Summer

I have lived all over the country, from coast to coast, and north to south. With that being said, I can say for sure there is nothing quite like summertime in Michigan.

With warm weather just around the corner, it's time to start planning a Pure Michigan summer. If time by the water soaking up the sun and playing in the sand is right up your alley, we've got the scoop on the best places to to visit.

My Michigan Beach recently compiled a list of the best beaches in the mitten state. Michigan has a freshwater coastline that is 3,300 miles long along four of the Great Lakes, which is the second-highest in the country. On top of that, there are more than 11,000 inland lakes.

That's the cool thing about Michigan! You are never very far from an amazing lake, which means most of Michigan’s best beaches are just an easy drive away. Here's just a few that found a spot on the list of some of the best:

Frankfort-

The Lake Michigan Beach has been said to have the Caribbean feel. Spend the day on the sand and then enjoy a early evening stroll walking along the pier to the Frankfort North Breakwater Lighthouse.

South Beach South Haven-

South Haven...need we say more. Such an iconic summer town with one of the most beautiful beaches in the state. On the shores of Lake Michigan, it's consider one of the most visited beaches in the state, and rightfully so.

Mich-E-Ke-Wis Park-

This little gem in located on the shores of Lake Huron in Alpena. With all the standard "beach time" fun, the park also offers a splash pad, youth/women's ball fields, playground equipment, a BMX bike park, volleyball courts, horseshoe pits, and picnic areas.

Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore-

Once named "Good Morning America's" Most Beautiful Place in America, the clear, blue water and soft sugar sand beaches make it pure heaven.The beach is located along 60 miles of the Lake Michigan shoreline.

You can see the complete list of best beaches in Michigan to discover by clicking here, then plan your summer exploring what makes Michigan THE summer vacation spot.