Here’s Where The Ultimate U.S. Road Trip Leads To In Michigan

It's hard to pinpoint the best spot to visit in each state. But science dictates that there is an ideal route to take if you're ever in the mood to road trip every single state in one go. Data expert Randal Olson was given the task to create the ideal and most efficient road trip route across the United States, on simplemost.com. Wondering which location he chose for Michigan? Here are the stops in order:

Grand Canyon, Arizona

Bryce Canyon National Park, Utah

Craters of the Moon National Monument, Idaho

Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming

Pikes Peak, Colorado

Carlsbad Caverns National Park, New Mexico

The Alamo, Texas

The Platt Historic District, Oklahoma

Toltec Mounds, Arkansas

Elvis Presley’s Graceland, Tennessee

Vicksburg National Military Park, Mississippi

French Quarter, New Orleans, Louisiana

USS Alabama, Alabama

Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Florida

Okefenokee Swamp Park, Georgia

Fort Sumter National Monument, South Carolina

Lost World Caverns, West Virginia

Wright Brothers National Memorial Visitor Center, North Carolina

Mount Vernon, Virginia

White House, Washington, DC

Colonial Annapolis Historic District, Maryland

New Castle Historic District, Delaware

Cape May Historic District, New Jersey

Liberty Bell, Pennsylvania

Statue of Liberty, New York

The Mark Twain House & Museum, Connecticut

The Breakers, Rhode Island

USS Constitution, Massachusetts

Acadia National Park, Maine

Mount Washington Hotel, New Hampshire

Shelburne Farms, Vermont

Fox Theater, Detroit, Michigan

Spring Grove Cemetery, Ohio

Mammoth Cave National Park, Kentucky

West Baden Springs Hotel, Indiana

Abraham Lincoln’s Home, Illinois

Gateway Arch, Missouri

C. W. Parker Carousel Museum, Kansas

Terrace Hill Governor’s Mansion, Iowa

Taliesin, Wisconsin

Fort Snelling, Minnesota

Ashfall Fossil Bed, Nebraska

Mount Rushmore, South Dakota

Fort Union Trading Post, North Dakota

Glacier National Park, Montana

Columbia River Highway, Oregon

San Francisco Cable Cars, California

San Andreas Fault, California

Hoover Dam, Nevada

If you follow this route you'll have only traveled a total of 13,699 miles and would take over nine days of actual drive time. Here's how they determined each location.